Friday

Girls

District 28-3A

Palacios 66, Yoakum 50

Points: (P) Cy. Polk 28, M. Wollam 15, Ca. Polk 12, Graves 5, Lopez 4, S. Wollam 2.

Halftime: Palacios 28-25.

Non-District

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Brazos 41

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 6, Aleigh Kraatz 2, Ava Lackey 6, Elena Grahmann 4, Jules Janak 14, Bailey Haas 17.

Halftime: Brazos 26-21. 3-Pointers: Haas.

Goliad Tournament

Schulenburg 34, Goliad 28

Points: (G) Yanta 13, Amaro 7, Glass 3, Wood 2, Krause 2, Sertuche 1. (S) Sommer 11, Gipson 8, Otto 5, Adams 5, Rodriguez 3, Goode 2, Redding 1.

Halftime: Schulenburg 17-16. 3-Pointers: Amaro, Sommer 2.

Shiner 48, Goliad 47

Points: (G) Yanta 28, Amaro 8, Wunsch 5, Glass 4, Bohl 2. (S) Robinson 19, Sevcik 10, Lenehan 6, Vancura 4, Winkenwerder 4, Pohler 2, Mraz 2, Patek 1.

Halftime: Shiner 27-24. 3-Pointers: Robinson

Sweeney 35, Shiner 32

Points: (Sh) Robinson 16, Lenehan 9, Vancura 3, Mitchon 2, Patek 2. (Sw) Strauther 11, Phillips 8, Robinson 7, King 6, Dailey 2, Fitts 1.

Halftime: Sweeny 14-13. 3-Pointers: Robinson 6, Phillips 2.

El Campo 49, Bloomington 22

Points: (EC) Mendez 22, Bradshaw 11, Miller 7, Nunez 4, Vaclavick 4, Loyd 2, Roberts 2, Rainey 2, Stehling 1. (B) Gardner 8, Duenez 6, Proctor 4, Brown 4.

Halftime: El Campo 35-9. 3-Pointers: Gardner 2, Mendez 4, Miller.

Schulenburg 29, Bloomington 4

Points: (S) Adams 10, Rodriguez 8, Gipson 6, Sanchez 4, Otto 3. (B) Duenez 2, Proctor 2.

Halftime: Schulenburg 13-2. 3-Pointers: Adams 2.

El Campo 46, Shiner St. Paul 32

Points: (EC) Roberts 16, Stehling 11, Nunez 8, Mendez 7, Bradshaw 2, Vaclavick 2. (SP) Wagner 16, Enrig 12, Davis 2, Pilat 2.

Halftime: El Campo 23-15. 3-Pointers: Nunez, Wagner.

St. Paul 57, Roma 46

Points: (SP) Wagner 20, Reeves 8, Enrig 8, Davis 6, Pesek 4, Pilat 4, Cerny 3, Machacek 2, Garza 2, Moeller 2. (R) Garza 18, Ramirez 14, Cantù 4, Moreno 4, Johnson 3, Rios 2, M. Rodriguez 1.

Halftime: St. Paul 32-29. 3-Pointers: Reeves 2, Garza, Johnson.

Sweeny 64, Roma 24

Points: (S) Dailey 13, Fitts 13, Strauther 9, Woodard 9, Phillips 6, Runoalds 6, King 4, Quarles 2. (R) Garza 6, M. Garcia 6, Cantù 4, Ramirez 2, Johnson 2, M. Rodriguez 2, A. Garcia 1.

Halftime: Sweeny 44-17. 3-Pointers: Phillips 2.

Boys

Moulton Tournament

Nixon-Smiley 54, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40

Points: (SH) Kutac 22, Haas 5, Klayton Chance 4, C. Steffek 5, A. Steffek 4.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 31-25. 3-Pointers: C. Steffek.

Sacred Heart 40, Moulton 32

Points: (SH) Kutac 18, Haas 4, Angerstein 1, C. Steffek 1, A. Steffek 11, Trey Daniels 5.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 22-15.

Thursday

Girls

Goliad Tournament

Shiner 49, Bloomington 10

Points: (B) Duenez 4, Gardner 3, Proctor 3; (S) Robinson 13, Lenchan 11, Vancura 10, Patek 4, Sevcik 4, Mitchon 2, Palmer 2, Winkenwerder 2, Pohler 1.

Halftime: Shiner 33-8. 3-pointers: Gardner, Proctor, Robinson 3.

Shiner 46, El Campo 28

Points: (S) Lenchan 14, Robinson 12, Patek 9, Vancura 5, Pohler 2, Sevcik 2; (EC) Nunez 6, Mendez 6, Loyd 4, Roberts 4, Dornak 2, Bradshaw 2, Stehling 2, Rainey 2.

Halftime: Shiner 26-12. 3-pointers: Robinson 2.

Sweeny 41, Bloomington 11

Points: (B) Proctor 4, Proctor 3, Gardner 2, Posada 2; (S) Dailey 10, Britton 7, Ritts 6, Quarles 5, Phillips 3, Robinson 3, Woodard 3, Runoalds 2.

Halftime: Sweeny 28-7. 3-pointers: Robinson, Woodard.

Sweeny 56, El Campo 33

Points: (EC) Bradshaw 10, Loyd 6, Miller 5, Dornak 4, Harris 4, Roberts 2, Stehling 1, Mendez 1; (S) Robinson 17, Strather 12, Dailey 10, Quarles 6, King 6, Phillips 2, Fitts 2, Britton 1.

Halftime: Sweeny 24-16. 3-pointers: Miller.

Schulenburg 42, Shiner St. Paul 27

Points: (S) Rodriguez 20, Gipson 10, Ohnheiser 5, Adams 3, Goode 2, Sommer 2; (SP) Wagner 14, Pilat 6, Cerny 5, Reeves 2, Davis 2, Ehrig 2.

Halftime: Schulenburg 17-16. 3-pointers: Gipson 2.

Schulenburg 55, Roma 37

Points: (S) Rodriguez 17, Gipson 16, Goode 9, Otto 6, Adams 3, Ohnheiser 2, Sanchez 2; (R) Garza 15, Ramirez 12, Moreno 4, Cantu 2, Johnson 2, Rodriguez 2.

Halftime: Schulenburg 30-20. 3-pointers: Gipson, Adams, Garza, Ramirez.

Goliad 60, Roma 45

Points: (G) A. Yanta 25, K. Wunsch 14, A. Amaro 7, R. Bohl 6, G. Sertuche 4, R. Glass 2, A. Wood 2; (R) Ramirez 18, Cantu 11, Johnson 8, Garcia 3, Moreno 2, Rodriguez 2, Garza 1.

Halftime: Goliad 34-27. 3-pointers: Bohl, Amaro, Ramirez 2, Johnson, Garcia.

Shiner St. Paul 39, Goliad 33

Points: (G) A. Yanta 14, K. Wunsch 7, H. Luco 4, G. Sertuche 4, R. Bohl 2, R. Glass 2; (SP) Wagner 14, Reeves 7, Ehrig 6, Cerny 5, Machacek 4, Davis 3.

Halftime: Goliad 20-17. 3-pointers: Reeves.

Boys

Moulton Tournament

Hallettsville 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19

Points: (SH) Brady Haas 2, Nick Angerstein 12, Hudson Kutac 3, Cade Steffek 1, Andrew Steffens 1.

Halftime: Hallettsville 16-11. 3-Pointers: Angerstein 2.

