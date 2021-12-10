Friday
Girls
District 28-3A
Palacios 66, Yoakum 50
Points: (P) Cy. Polk 28, M. Wollam 15, Ca. Polk 12, Graves 5, Lopez 4, S. Wollam 2.
Halftime: Palacios 28-25.
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Brazos 41
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 6, Aleigh Kraatz 2, Ava Lackey 6, Elena Grahmann 4, Jules Janak 14, Bailey Haas 17.
Halftime: Brazos 26-21. 3-Pointers: Haas.
Goliad Tournament
Schulenburg 34, Goliad 28
Points: (G) Yanta 13, Amaro 7, Glass 3, Wood 2, Krause 2, Sertuche 1. (S) Sommer 11, Gipson 8, Otto 5, Adams 5, Rodriguez 3, Goode 2, Redding 1.
Halftime: Schulenburg 17-16. 3-Pointers: Amaro, Sommer 2.
Shiner 48, Goliad 47
Points: (G) Yanta 28, Amaro 8, Wunsch 5, Glass 4, Bohl 2. (S) Robinson 19, Sevcik 10, Lenehan 6, Vancura 4, Winkenwerder 4, Pohler 2, Mraz 2, Patek 1.
Halftime: Shiner 27-24. 3-Pointers: Robinson
Sweeney 35, Shiner 32
Points: (Sh) Robinson 16, Lenehan 9, Vancura 3, Mitchon 2, Patek 2. (Sw) Strauther 11, Phillips 8, Robinson 7, King 6, Dailey 2, Fitts 1.
Halftime: Sweeny 14-13. 3-Pointers: Robinson 6, Phillips 2.
El Campo 49, Bloomington 22
Points: (EC) Mendez 22, Bradshaw 11, Miller 7, Nunez 4, Vaclavick 4, Loyd 2, Roberts 2, Rainey 2, Stehling 1. (B) Gardner 8, Duenez 6, Proctor 4, Brown 4.
Halftime: El Campo 35-9. 3-Pointers: Gardner 2, Mendez 4, Miller.
Schulenburg 29, Bloomington 4
Points: (S) Adams 10, Rodriguez 8, Gipson 6, Sanchez 4, Otto 3. (B) Duenez 2, Proctor 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 13-2. 3-Pointers: Adams 2.
El Campo 46, Shiner St. Paul 32
Points: (EC) Roberts 16, Stehling 11, Nunez 8, Mendez 7, Bradshaw 2, Vaclavick 2. (SP) Wagner 16, Enrig 12, Davis 2, Pilat 2.
Halftime: El Campo 23-15. 3-Pointers: Nunez, Wagner.
St. Paul 57, Roma 46
Points: (SP) Wagner 20, Reeves 8, Enrig 8, Davis 6, Pesek 4, Pilat 4, Cerny 3, Machacek 2, Garza 2, Moeller 2. (R) Garza 18, Ramirez 14, Cantù 4, Moreno 4, Johnson 3, Rios 2, M. Rodriguez 1.
Halftime: St. Paul 32-29. 3-Pointers: Reeves 2, Garza, Johnson.
Sweeny 64, Roma 24
Points: (S) Dailey 13, Fitts 13, Strauther 9, Woodard 9, Phillips 6, Runoalds 6, King 4, Quarles 2. (R) Garza 6, M. Garcia 6, Cantù 4, Ramirez 2, Johnson 2, M. Rodriguez 2, A. Garcia 1.
Halftime: Sweeny 44-17. 3-Pointers: Phillips 2.
Boys
Moulton Tournament
Nixon-Smiley 54, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40
Points: (SH) Kutac 22, Haas 5, Klayton Chance 4, C. Steffek 5, A. Steffek 4.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 31-25. 3-Pointers: C. Steffek.
Sacred Heart 40, Moulton 32
Points: (SH) Kutac 18, Haas 4, Angerstein 1, C. Steffek 1, A. Steffek 11, Trey Daniels 5.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 22-15.
Thursday
Girls
Goliad Tournament
Shiner 49, Bloomington 10
Points: (B) Duenez 4, Gardner 3, Proctor 3; (S) Robinson 13, Lenchan 11, Vancura 10, Patek 4, Sevcik 4, Mitchon 2, Palmer 2, Winkenwerder 2, Pohler 1.
Halftime: Shiner 33-8. 3-pointers: Gardner, Proctor, Robinson 3.
Shiner 46, El Campo 28
Points: (S) Lenchan 14, Robinson 12, Patek 9, Vancura 5, Pohler 2, Sevcik 2; (EC) Nunez 6, Mendez 6, Loyd 4, Roberts 4, Dornak 2, Bradshaw 2, Stehling 2, Rainey 2.
Halftime: Shiner 26-12. 3-pointers: Robinson 2.
Sweeny 41, Bloomington 11
Points: (B) Proctor 4, Proctor 3, Gardner 2, Posada 2; (S) Dailey 10, Britton 7, Ritts 6, Quarles 5, Phillips 3, Robinson 3, Woodard 3, Runoalds 2.
Halftime: Sweeny 28-7. 3-pointers: Robinson, Woodard.
Sweeny 56, El Campo 33
Points: (EC) Bradshaw 10, Loyd 6, Miller 5, Dornak 4, Harris 4, Roberts 2, Stehling 1, Mendez 1; (S) Robinson 17, Strather 12, Dailey 10, Quarles 6, King 6, Phillips 2, Fitts 2, Britton 1.
Halftime: Sweeny 24-16. 3-pointers: Miller.
Schulenburg 42, Shiner St. Paul 27
Points: (S) Rodriguez 20, Gipson 10, Ohnheiser 5, Adams 3, Goode 2, Sommer 2; (SP) Wagner 14, Pilat 6, Cerny 5, Reeves 2, Davis 2, Ehrig 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 17-16. 3-pointers: Gipson 2.
Schulenburg 55, Roma 37
Points: (S) Rodriguez 17, Gipson 16, Goode 9, Otto 6, Adams 3, Ohnheiser 2, Sanchez 2; (R) Garza 15, Ramirez 12, Moreno 4, Cantu 2, Johnson 2, Rodriguez 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 30-20. 3-pointers: Gipson, Adams, Garza, Ramirez.
Goliad 60, Roma 45
Points: (G) A. Yanta 25, K. Wunsch 14, A. Amaro 7, R. Bohl 6, G. Sertuche 4, R. Glass 2, A. Wood 2; (R) Ramirez 18, Cantu 11, Johnson 8, Garcia 3, Moreno 2, Rodriguez 2, Garza 1.
Halftime: Goliad 34-27. 3-pointers: Bohl, Amaro, Ramirez 2, Johnson, Garcia.
Shiner St. Paul 39, Goliad 33
Points: (G) A. Yanta 14, K. Wunsch 7, H. Luco 4, G. Sertuche 4, R. Bohl 2, R. Glass 2; (SP) Wagner 14, Reeves 7, Ehrig 6, Cerny 5, Machacek 4, Davis 3.
Halftime: Goliad 20-17. 3-pointers: Reeves.
Boys
Moulton Tournament
Hallettsville 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19
Points: (SH) Brady Haas 2, Nick Angerstein 12, Hudson Kutac 3, Cade Steffek 1, Andrew Steffens 1.
Halftime: Hallettsville 16-11. 3-Pointers: Angerstein 2.
