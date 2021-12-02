Girls
Rockport-Fulton tournament
Victoria West 38, Calallen 33
Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 4, Dailynn Zarate 2, Leilani Green 6, Brooke Henry 2, Shadow Gomez 16, Marleigh Gomez 8. (C) Haigood 11, Mounts 4, Filla 2, Bernard 4, Hernandez 2, Herrera 5, Brown 5.
Halftime: West 11-9. 3-Pointers: Haigood, Herrera, Brown.
Rockport-Fulton 45, Victoria West 31
Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 3, Dailynn Zarate 2, Green 9, S. Gomez 13, M. Gomez 4. (RF) Groseclose 3, Howell 18, Molina 2, Garcia 6, Malone 6, Solis 7, Jones 3.
Halftime: Rockport-Fulton 27-12. 3-Pointers: S. Gomez 2, Groseclose, Malone.
Schulenburg Tournament
Schulenburg 37, Woodlands Christian Academy 34
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 10, Jordan Sommer4, Tamara Otto 5, Kieryn Adams 4, Rilee Sanchez 2, Hailey Goode 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 9.
Halftime: Schulenburg 22-14.
Schulenburg 60, Luling 19
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 2, Gipson 8, Sommer 1, Brooke Redding 4, Otto 5, Adams 6, Sanchez 6, Goode 8, Rodriguez 10, Karla Rico 4, Sani Thompson 6.
Halftime: Schulenburg 27-11.
Boys
Laredo Nixon Border Olympics Tournament
Laredo Nixon 64, Victoria West 41
Points: (W) Dion Green 8, Jadyn Smith 3, Jeremy Baldwin 6, Zo Morgan 7, Luke Parker 2, Patrick Catas 2, D’Andre Fillmore 13.
Halftime: Laredo Nixon 35-23. 3-Pointers: Baldwin 2, Morgan, Fillmore 3.
Edinburg Vela 53, West 50
Points: (W) Green 7, Fillmore 5, Smith 13, Korgan 5, Parker 2, Jackson Hodge 14, Catas 4.
Halftime: Edinburg Vela 24-20. 3-Pointers: Morgan, Hodge 2.
Boling Tournament
Palacios 60, Santa Fe 54
Points: (P) Cy. Polk 24, S. Wollam 13, Ca. Polk 8, M. Wollam 11, Graves 2, Lopez 2, Guerrero 2.
Halftime: Palacios 25-20. Record: Palacios 11-0.
