Rockport-Fulton tournament

Victoria West 38, Calallen 33

Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 4, Dailynn Zarate 2, Leilani Green 6, Brooke Henry 2, Shadow Gomez 16, Marleigh Gomez 8. (C) Haigood 11, Mounts 4, Filla 2, Bernard 4, Hernandez 2, Herrera 5, Brown 5.

Halftime: West 11-9. 3-Pointers: Haigood, Herrera, Brown.

Rockport-Fulton 45, Victoria West 31

Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 3, Dailynn Zarate 2, Green 9, S. Gomez 13, M. Gomez 4. (RF) Groseclose 3, Howell 18, Molina 2, Garcia 6, Malone 6, Solis 7, Jones 3.

Halftime: Rockport-Fulton 27-12. 3-Pointers: S. Gomez 2, Groseclose, Malone.

Schulenburg Tournament

Schulenburg 37, Woodlands Christian Academy 34

Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 10, Jordan Sommer4, Tamara Otto 5, Kieryn Adams 4, Rilee Sanchez 2, Hailey Goode 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 9.

Halftime: Schulenburg 22-14.

Schulenburg 60, Luling 19

Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 2, Gipson 8, Sommer 1, Brooke Redding 4, Otto 5, Adams 6, Sanchez 6, Goode 8, Rodriguez 10, Karla Rico 4, Sani Thompson 6.

Halftime: Schulenburg 27-11.

Boys

Laredo Nixon Border Olympics Tournament

Laredo Nixon 64, Victoria West 41

Points: (W) Dion Green 8, Jadyn Smith 3, Jeremy Baldwin 6, Zo Morgan 7, Luke Parker 2, Patrick Catas 2, D’Andre Fillmore 13.

Halftime: Laredo Nixon 35-23. 3-Pointers: Baldwin 2, Morgan, Fillmore 3.

Edinburg Vela 53, West 50

Points: (W) Green 7, Fillmore 5, Smith 13, Korgan 5, Parker 2, Jackson Hodge 14, Catas 4.

Halftime: Edinburg Vela 24-20. 3-Pointers: Morgan, Hodge 2.

Boling Tournament

Palacios 60, Santa Fe 54

Points: (P) Cy. Polk 24, S. Wollam 13, Ca. Polk 8, M. Wollam 11, Graves 2, Lopez 2, Guerrero 2.

Halftime: Palacios 25-20. Record: Palacios 11-0.

