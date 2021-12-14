BOYS
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 78, Victoria East 59
Points: (VM)C. DeLaPena 3, CJ Vela 7, Quentcy Lewis 10, Christian Greenwood 1, Aidan Guerra 16, Jordyn Heard 19, Nate Reeves 11, Isaiah Early 2, A. Wilson 5, Sam Ashley 2, Roman Mendoza 2; (E) Donovan Oliver 7, Brady Parker 12, Leslie Clark 2, Fernando Pena 16, Eric Franklin 6, Bryson Ortega 10, Nijahrell Prater 6.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 42-32. 3-pointers: Vela, Guerra, Reeves, Wilson, Pena.
GIRLS
District 29-5A
Veterans Memorial 71, Victoria East 37
Points: (E) C’niaha Randle 5, Hannah Tyler 10, Nevaeh Sanchez 5, Ariana Ramsey 11, Lamira Cleveland 2, Jhakayla Punch 2, Ariel Haas 2. (VM) Miadela Pena 2, Alyssa Pena 2, Ashlyn Perez 3, Dee Brown 3, Keira Lavers 5, Tatiana Mosley 16, Deshyria Brown 3, Gabriella Arismendi 15, Kateier Broots 5, Amanda Costa 15, Yazmine Rodriguez 2.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 50-13. 3-Pointers: Randle, Ramsey 3, A. Perez, Dee Brown, Lavers, Broot, Costa 4.
District 27-2A
Flatonia 39, Ganado 33
Points: (G) Ja’Lai Foster 14, Kate Smith 10, Cameryn Webernick 4.
Records: Ganado 11-8, 0-2. JV: Ganado 20-18.
