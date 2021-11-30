Tuesday
Girls
Non-District
Moulton 40, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 39
Points: (SH) Aleigh Kraatz 4, Elizabeth Grahmann 11, Jules Janak 10, Bailey Haas 8, Allie Bludau 6.
Halftime: Moulton 23-19. 3-Pointers: Grahmann. Record: Sacred Heart 1-1.
Boys
Non-District
Palacios 58, Bay City 36
Points: (P) Ca. Polk 24, M. Wollam 11, S. Wollam 10, Cy. Polk 5, Lopez 4, Bowers 2, Graves 2.
Halftime: Palacios 31-13. Record: Palacios 10-0.
Monday
Boys
Non-District
Victoria West 77, Robstown 41
Points: (W) Jadyn Smith 22, D'andre Fillmore 19, Jackson Hodge 8; (R) Resendez 19, Espinoza 6, Paedez 6.
