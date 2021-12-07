Girls
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34, Houston Grace Christian 26
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 13, Aleigh Kraatz 3, Lani Pilat 1, Jules Janak 14, Bailey Haas 3.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 11-7. 3-Pointers: Kraatz, Janak. Record: Sacred Heart 6-1.
JV: Sacred Heart 43-9.
Boys
Non-District
El Campo 58, Palacios 55
Points: (P) Cy. Polk 17, M. Wollam 13, S. Wollam 11, Ca. Polk 8, Graves 3, Bowers 2, Lopez 1.
Halftime: El Campo 31-24. Record: Palacios 13-2.
