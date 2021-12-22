Tuesday
Boys
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 61, Greater Hearts Northern Oaks 54
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 15, Kade Dixon 3, David Abundis 10, Dustin Mejia 16, Braxton Regalado 8, Holden Canion 9.
Records: Nixon-Smiley 1-0 in district. JV: Nixon Smiley 50-35.
Non-District
Flatonia 66, Dime Box 64
Points: (F) Keyshaun Green 16, Duke Sodek 5, Fidel Venegas 13, Titan Targac 7, Luke Law 14, Angel Netro 7, Jaidyn Guyton 2, Alex Hernandez 2.
Halftime: Dime Box 36-34. 3-pointers: Green 4, Sodek, Venegas 2, Targac, Law. Records: Flatonia 16-1, 1-0.
Girls
Aransas Pass 58, Goliad 22
Points: (G) A. Yanta 14, A. Amaro 6, G. Sertuche 1, M. Bond 1; (AP) Zepeda 14, Cole 13, Gonzales 9, Durham 6, V. Gonzales 6, Heyward 5, Cruz 2, Acosta 2, Medina 1.
Halftime: Aransas Pass 26-9. 3-pointers: Cole 3, Durham 2, Gonzales. Records: Goliad 4-15, 1-2; Aransas Pass 13-7, 3-0.
JV: Aransas Pass 32-27.
