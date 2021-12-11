Basketball logo new

Girls

Moulton Tournament

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 44, Nixon-Smiley 30

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 11, Aleigh Kraatz 1, Lani Pilat 2, Ava Lackey 2, Elena Grahmann 6, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 25, Heather Wilson 3. (NS) Houseton 2, Fox 6, Mendez 7, K. Amaya 5, Stansel 2, Rice 4, D. Amaya 4.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 19-16. 3-Pointers: Grahmann, Wilson, Haas 2, Rice.

Goliad Tournament

El Campo 42, Schulenburg 36

Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 6, Jordan Sommer 15, Tamara Otto 2, Rilee Sanchez 2, Hailey Goode 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 6, Sani Thompson 2.

Halftime: El Campo 18-16. 

Boys

Moulton Tournament

Weimar 41, Sacred Heart 36 OT

Points: (SH) Brady Haas 12, Nick Angerstein 4, Tyler Hawkins 2, Hudson Kutac 13, Andrew Steffek 5. 

Halftime: Weimar 23-17. 3-Pointers: Kutac.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

