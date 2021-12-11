Girls
Moulton Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 44, Nixon-Smiley 30
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 11, Aleigh Kraatz 1, Lani Pilat 2, Ava Lackey 2, Elena Grahmann 6, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 25, Heather Wilson 3. (NS) Houseton 2, Fox 6, Mendez 7, K. Amaya 5, Stansel 2, Rice 4, D. Amaya 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 19-16. 3-Pointers: Grahmann, Wilson, Haas 2, Rice.
Goliad Tournament
El Campo 42, Schulenburg 36
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 6, Jordan Sommer 15, Tamara Otto 2, Rilee Sanchez 2, Hailey Goode 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 6, Sani Thompson 2.
Halftime: El Campo 18-16.
Boys
Moulton Tournament
Weimar 41, Sacred Heart 36 OT
Points: (SH) Brady Haas 12, Nick Angerstein 4, Tyler Hawkins 2, Hudson Kutac 13, Andrew Steffek 5.
Halftime: Weimar 23-17. 3-Pointers: Kutac.
