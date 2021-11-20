Saturday
Girls
McAllen tournament
Victoria West 50, Zapata 16
Points: (W) Mackenzie Falcon 12, Shadow Gomez 10, Marleigh Gomez 10, Aleeza Malik 10, Dailynn Zarate 6, Alizah Cervantez 2; (Z) Ingrid Becerra 2, Dely Salmas 2, Elsa Delgado 2, Maranda Garcia 6, Victoria Garcia 4.
Halftime: West 20-12. 3-pointers: Falcon 4, S. Gomez 2, Zarate, M. Gomez. Record: West 3-4
Southwest Legacy Tournament
Laredo LBJ 43, Victoria East 39
Points: (E) C’Niaha Randle 5, Hannah Tyler 9, Nevaeh Sanchez 2, Chloe Buckner 4, Ariana Ramsey 2, Lamira Cleavland 12, Jhakayla Punch 3, Ariel Haas 2; (LBJ) M. Cisneros 7, J. Lopez 4, A. Castillo 6, G. Ontiveros 8, L. Medina 10, A. Garza 4, B. Larza 4.
Halftime: East 27-21. 3-pointers: Randle, Tyler.
El Paso Chapin 91, Victoria East 49
Points: (E) Tyler 17, Buckner 4, Ramsey 5, Kamdyn Watts 10, Cleavland 7, Punch 4, Haas 2; (C) L. Carbigal 3, Y. DeRauen 4, S. Triana 6, C. Vega 11, N. Mesa 14, J. Holt 17, B. Montoya 23, L. Moreno 11.
Halftime: Chapin 58-31. 3-pointers: Tyler, Ramsey, Triana, Vega, Mesa 2, Holt 2, Montoya 7, Moreno 2.
Victoria East 47, Southwest Legacy 36
Points: (E) Randle 8, Tyler 10, Watts 5, Cleavland 7, Punch 9, Haas 8; (SL) M. Milligan 3, S. Gonzalez 4, M. Cruz 6, M. Mendoza 2, B. Osborne 9, M. Gallindo 3, L. Covurubius 9.
3-pointers: Punch 3, Osborne, Gallindo.
Ganado Tournament
Palacios 48, Ganado 31
Points: (P) Shayne Wollam 21, Cyra Polk 15, Madelyne Wollam 6, Cara Polk 6; (G) Ja’Lai Foster 7, Kate smith 6, Bri Riojas 6, Macy Kolacny 6.
Halftime: Palacios 27-20. Records: Palacios 8-0, Ganado 6-3.
Non-District
Schulenburg 42, Marion 38
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 6, Jessalyn Gipson 18, Jordan Sommer 3, Tamara Otto 4, Hailey Goode 1, Rilee Sanchez 1, Airyanna Rodriguez 9.
Industrial 37, Goliad 24
Points: (G) Abby Yanta 7, Kyndie Krause 4, Melanie Bond 4, Gabriela Sertuche 3, Riley Bohl 3, Kaysa Wunsch 3; (I) Poppe 16, Escamilla 6, Bradstreet 4, Perry 4, Borak 3, Akin 2, Karl 2.
Halftime: Industrial 23-13. 3-pointers: Sertuche, Yanta, Poppe 4. Records: Industrial 7-2, Goliad 0-3.
