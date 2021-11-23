Tuesday
Non-District
Sweeny 47, Goliad 25
Points: (G) Gabriela Sertuche 9, Riley Bohl 6, Averi Amaro 6, Abby Yanta 2, Hayden Luco 2; (S) King 12, Asha 10, Robinson 8, Phillips 7, Dailey 6, Woodard 2, Fitts 2.
Halftime: Sweeny 25-16. 3-pointers: Sertuche 3, Amaro 2, Phillips, King. Records: Goliad, 0-4, Sweeny 5-0.
JV: Sweeny 31-20.
Karnes City 58, Goliad 30
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 17, Abby Yanta 9, Hayden Luco 2, Melanie Bond 2; (KC) Jaiden Robinson 29, Mia Lozano 15, A. Wieding 6, Jaycee Polasek 4, Kaslyn Moczygemba 2, S. Garcia 2.
Halftime: Karnes City 30-19. 3-pointers: Amaro 4, Lozano 2, Robinson 2. Records: Goliad 0-5, Karnes City 12-2.
JV: Goliad 13-12.
Ganado 47, Kenedy 30
Points: (G) Kate Smith 16, Macy Kolacny 14, Ja’Lai Foster 12.
Records: Ganado 8-3. JV: Kenedy 28-18.
Sacred Heart 58, Nixon-Smiley 47
Records: Sacred Heart 1-0; Nixon-Smiley 4-2
JV: Sacred Heart 33-30.
Monday
Non-District
Palacios 54, East Bernard 38
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 15, Cara Polk 13, Shayne Wollam 11, Ava Bowers 8, Madelyne Wollam 5, Paris Lopez 2.
Halftime: Palacios 29-22. Records: Palacios 9-0.
Schulenburg 64, Shiner St. Paul 44
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 3, Jessalyn Gipson 13, Jordan Sommer 10, Brooke Redding 7, Tamara Otto 3, Kieryn Adams 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 13.
Halftime: Schulenburg 34-23. JV: Schulenburg 50-30.
Ganado 36, Brazos 23
Points: (G) Macky Kolacny 10, Ja’Lai Foster 8, Kate Smith 5, Cameryn Webernick 5.
Records: Ganado 7-3. JV: Ganado 24-22.
