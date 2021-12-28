Tuesday
Girls
Non-District
San Antonio Cornerstone Christian
Points: (CC) Yasmeen Schmidt 23, Tori Ketterling 16, Natalia Jackson 4, Rylee Busse 11, Hannah Hagee 2, Kaylee Warner 1, L. Parker 2, Abby Parra 5; (E) Hannah Tyler 13, Nevaeh Sanchez 5, Ariana Ramsey 2, Kamdyn Watts 4, Lamira Cleavland 1, Ariel Haas 10.
Halftime: Cornerstone Christian 31-15. 3-pointers: Schmidt 7, Ketterling 3, Sanchez.
Brazosport Tournament
Angleton 37, Victoria West 33
Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 3, Rianna Arguellez 5, Leilani Lee-Green 11, Shadow Gomez 3, Jordan Gonzales 11; (A) Brown 14, Fonville 11, Mayberry 6, Lopez 6.
Halftime: Angleton 21-15. 3-pointers: Zarate, Green, Gomez, Brown 4.
Palacios Tournament
Palacios 49, Columbia 16
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 20, Shayne Wollam 9, Madelyne Wollam 8, Cara Polk 4, Ava Bowers 4, Selma Martinez 2, Paris Lopez 1
Halftime: Palacios 25-13
Palacios 59, Louise 9
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 13, Shayne Wollam 13, Cara Polk 9, Paris Lopez 5, Selma Martinez 4, Catherine Graves 4
Halftime: Palacios 40-5. Records: Palacios 19-3, 2-1.
Ganado 45, Bay City 42
Points: (G) Ja’Lai Foster 17, Macy Kolacny 13, Cameryn Webernick 5.
Records: Ganado 13-10, 0-3.
Ganado 40, Columbia 35
Points: (G) Ja’Lai Foster 9, Macy Kolacny 9, Kate Smith 8, Emma Gonzalez 7, Cameryn Webernick 7.
Notes: Palacios’ Cyra Polk, Cara Polk and Shayne Wollam, Bay City’s Madison Thrift and Iyanna Williams, Columbia’s London Brown and Hayley Broussard, Louise’s Kim Ochoa and Ganado’s Ja’Lai Foster and Cameryn Webernick named all-tournament.
Weimar Tournament
Sealy 73, Schulenburg 47
Points: (Sc) Megan Ohnheiser 1, Jessalyn Gipson 9, Jordan Sommer 12, Tamara Otto 3, Kieryn Adams 5, Rilee Sanchez 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 15.
Halftime: Sealy 42-24.
Columbus 52, Schulenburg 49
Points: (S) Ohnheiser 1, Gipson 10, Sommer 2, Brooke Redding 1, Adams 10, Haylie Goode 4, Rodriguez 21.
Halftime: Columbus 25-20.
Monday
Girls
Palacios Tournament
Palacios 65, Ganado 37
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 21, Cara Polk 17, Shayne Wollam 11, Madelyne Wollam 8, Selma Martinez 4; (G) Kate Smith 11, Ja’Lai Foster 11, Macy Kolacny 7.
Halftime: Palacios 36-15.
Palacios 59, Bay City 32
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 21, Shayne Wollam 11, Madelyne Wollam 8, Cara Polk 8, Ava Bowers 4, Catherine Graves 3, Paris Lopez 2, Selma Martinez 1
Halftime: Palacios 36-12. Records: Palacios 17-3, 2-1.
Ganado 41, Louise 21
Points: (G) Ja’Lai Foster 12, Cameryn Webernick 8, Jurnee Green 6.
Records: Ganado 12-10, 0-3.
