CHICAGO — The sprinkling of Chicago Bears fans who still were standing in the subzero windchill at Soldier Field as the clock ticked down Saturday weren’t gifted with a victory.
The Bears defense had three takeaways but also gave up 254 rushing yards, including three touchdowns on the ground in the second half, in the Bills’ 35-13 victory. It was the Bears’ eighth straight loss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 15 of 23 passes for 119 yards. A week after hitting 1,000 rushing yards for the season, he had seven carries for just 11 yards. The Bears scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the game but managed only two Cairo Santos field goals after that.
The Bills emerged from a 10-6 halftime deficit and scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the third quarter.
Devin Singletary broke for a 33-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Josh Allen hit Khalil Shakir for a two-point conversion pass on the first. James Cook powered to the end zone on a 27-yard touchdown run for a 21-10 lead.
In between those two drives, Bills cornerback Dane Jackson forced running back David Montgomery to fumble, and defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered it at the Bears 35-yard line.
The Bears built some momentum when linebacker Matt Adams forced Gabe Davis to fumble and rookie safety Elijah Hicks recovered it at the Bears 33-yard line.
On the next play, Fields hit Velus Jones Jr. with a 44-yard pass to the Bills 20. But the drive stalled when Fields’ fourth-and-3 pass to Ryan Griffin went for only 2 yards.
Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow got the ball back for the Bears when he intercepted Allen two plays later. But the Bears settled for Santos’ 35-yard field goal.
Allen had a 4-yard touchdown run and added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox late in the fourth quarter.