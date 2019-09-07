Beeville Skidmore XC Cross Country
Invitational
Following are the results Beeville Skidmore Invitational
Individual Boys:
Nicholas Rodgriguez, St Joseph, 16:51
Bryce Tomasek, Victoria East, 17:09
Will Green, Cuero, 17:20
Paul Snow, Port Aransas, 17:27
Tripp Collins, Port Aransas, 17:28
Justin Fernandez, Robstown Early College High School, 17:36
Ismael Ysaguierre, Calhoun, 18:06
Liam Shannon, Port Aransas, 18:10
Isaac Mahan, St. Joseph, 18:12
Adrian Meda, Ingleside, 18:14
Victoria East boys:
13. Jeremy Jenkins, 18:44; 25. Lucas Falcon, 19:17; 26. Ethan Fontanez, 19:26; 48. Grant Biles, 22:30.
St Joseph boys:
31. Ryan Hartman, 19:43; 45. Jack Letsinger, 21:51; 50. Sam Whitaker, 25:17; 51. Raymond McCormick, 25:28; 52. William Carrasco, 25:36
Team boys:
Port Aransas
Ingleside
Robstown Early College High School
Victoria East
St Joseph
Calallen
Individual girls:
Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 18:55
Phoebe Huaung, Calhoun, 20:08
Isabella Roth, Vitoria East, 21:30
Lauren Theriot, St. Joseph, 21:34
Meadow Pratka, St. Joseph, 21:42
Vanessa Oubre, Victoria West, 21:42
Kailee Marques, Victoria West, 22:00
Hannah Tyler, Victoria East, 22:58
Moriah Chicamcham, Victoria East, 23:36
Chelsea Seanz, Calhoun, 23:56
Victoria East girls:
16. Evelyn Garcia, 25:22; 17. Taylor Hernandez, 25:27; 20. Meghan Brown, 26:18.
St. Joseph Girls:
13. Madison Galvez, 24:22; 14. Krysten Nicholson, 24:27; 15. Sarah Ybarra, 24:35; 21. Kate Aguayo, 26:57, 22. Ava Corona, 28:36
Team girls:
Calhoun
Victoria East
St. Joseph
