Christopher Bell did it again.
The driver of the No. 20 car, who was staring down a huge points deficit heading into this weekend, was able to make up six spots in the last 30 laps after a late-race restart to earn a monumental win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon to advance into the NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4.
This was his second walk-off win of the 2022 playoffs: Bell took a trip to Victory Lane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course — a place no one expected Bell to be — to advance into the Round of 8 earlier this month.
Bell ran in the Top 10 for most of the first two stages and found himself in first after a caution on Lap 319. Denny Hamlin had been dominating up until then, but a mishap on pit road (of a few mishaps on pit road for Hamlin on Sunday) put him in sixth on that particular restart.
Martinsville’s 0.526-mile course didn’t enable a ton of passing opportunities. And Bell took advantage of that, using that aforementioned lead to his advantage for most of Stage 3.
That said, during the race’s final caution, Bell had to make vital moves to rise up the field. And he was able to.
With about 34 laps to go, he took a trip down pit road to get new tires. That put the No. 20 car in sixth. Bell then rose to the moment and ultimately made a final pass by Chase Briscoe — who, too, needed a win to move up — with five laps to go.
Once Bell got that final lead, he didn’t give it back.
Here’s who else advanced out of Martinsville to stay in the Cup championship chase.
The rest of the Championship 4
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford: Logano had locked in his Championship 4 trip a few weeks ago when he took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 22 car finished ninth on Sunday, spending a bulk of his day running just within the Top 10.
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet: The No. 9 car didn’t need the perfect result on Sunday, but he nearly ran the perfect race nonetheless. Elliott ran first or second virtually all day — lingering behind Hamlin when he had his reign of dominance in Stage 2 and hanging tough behind Christopher Bell under green in Stage 3. He finished eighth on the day.
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet: In a move straight out of a racing video game, Chastain busted up the wall on the final half lap and passed Denny Hamlin at the line to earn the fourth and final spot in the final four. He and Hamlin waged a points duel in the final laps, but Chastain’s gusty late-race pass was the final salvo. Chastain’s move will be talked about for a long time: Knowing he needed to move up a few spots on the last lap, he decided to come in contact with the wall, take his hands off the wheel and press the throttle down to the floor. He jumped at least five spots on the final lap — and notched a spot in the Championship 4 — because of that.