Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., is having a benefit to help with funeral expenses for Kelvin “Orrin” Montgomery Jr. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8. The event is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Association Auxiliary.
Chicken Spaghetti plates with salad, bread and dessert will be sold for $10 each; to-go only. You may purchase tickets in advance by calling Novella Hosey, at 361-652-1708; tickets will also be available at the door.
Free delivery is available with the purchase of 10 or more plates to the same address.
