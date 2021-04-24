Then & Now Antiques, Gifts and Collectibles has been selling a little bit of everything for 13 years. The shop won best antiques as voted on by Advocate readers.
The 5,000-square-foot store is filled with both new and old merchandise of 25 vendors who rent the space. Sachets and candles at the entrance of the shop fill the air with appealing fragrance.
“You have to give yourself some time to see it all,” said Marti Villareal, the shop’s sole proprietor. “You walk through one direction and think you’ve seen it all, but when you go back the other way, you see things you didn’t see the first time around.”
The shop sells a mind-boggling selection of eclectic merchandise that includes albums, clothing, costume jewelry, furniture, artwork, crafts, baby clothes and items for the man cave. One might find a neon sign followed by collectible glassware, or old tools followed by fine jewelry.
“We serve all demographics — just as many men as women — and kids just love what they find. We have sports cards and sports figures, too,” Villareal said. “We get compliments all the time that we are very organized and neat.”
The merchandise is not packed too tightly into the spaces or stacked too high, so the shopping atmosphere is comfortable, Villareal said. The vendors are all different. Some hunt for treasures at auctions and others have collected items for a lifetime, which their children don't want, so they are selling them. One vendor offers clearance sales all the time.
Store hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store has both Facebook and Instagram pages.
“You never know what you’ll find in the store,” she said. “The vendors bring new stuff in every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.