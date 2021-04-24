When criminal defense attorney Brent Dornburg sits down with a client for the first time, he prides himself on being direct.
"Especially when it comes to the felonies, this is your life we’re talking about here, your freedom, your liberty," Dornburg said. "I have to tell people things all the time that they may not necessarily care to hear. If someone needs a little hand-holding and coddling, I’m probably not the right attorney for the job."
Dornburg and his wife Terri Lynn Dornburg have been practicing law in Victoria since 2009.
Their firm, Dornburg Law, has now been voted Best of the Best criminal defense attorneys for four consecutive years and Dornburg was voted best attorney.
He primarily handles felonies and she primarily handles misdemeanors, but they both strive to respect the clients they represent.
"If you hire us, I'll treat you like family," Dornburg said.
Educating clients about their case so they can make informed decisions about how to proceed with litigation is an integral part of their approach, Dornburg said.
"Don’t be afraid to ask me, 'Have I handled these kinds of cases before? Who’s the judge? What’s the exact kind of law in this case?'" Dornburg said. "Whenever you ask an attorney those questions they should be able to answer them."
In some cases, Dornburg said, he'll meet five, six or seven times with a client to go through the discovery process and make sure they can make informed decisions.
Being voted Best of the Best again provides some extra motivation, Dornburg said.
"I appreciate the respect and the votes," he said. "It makes you want to even turn it up a notch."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.