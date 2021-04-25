A family-owned business that has been around since 1995 has won its second time as best automobile paint and body repair shop.
Matula's Collision Center has been in Victoria since 2006 and has been in business for a total of 26 years.
"The majority of our customers are repeat customers — definitely repetitive. Quality of work is why people would vote for us," said Veronica Matula, who co-owns the business with her husband Jimmy Matula.
The company has many walk-in customers of people who have had recent accidents.
Matula's Collision Center tries to do more for the customer than what they ask for. They will polish small things such as scuff marks and scratches around the vehicle while the customer is there.
Their No. 1 priority is satisfying the customer.
"I write the estimates and explain to people what we are doing and why we are doing it," said Jimmy Matula. "When I write something up, I write everything I know that we need to do to make it 100% right to where I know the customer will be happy."
The company aims to get things done the right way the first time around.
Customers expect the job to be done right, he said.
Matula's Collision Center is big on team effort. Therefore, it takes every staff member to keep the company going.
"We would not be where we are after 26 years of being in business if it was not for our customers," said Veronica Matula. "We are grateful for the people who keep coming back to us."
