Vallejo Motors has met Victoria's auto repair needs since 2013, and has won Best of the Best four times in recent years.
Part of the secret behind the success? The wife-and-husband business team of Cristal and Mario Vallejo. The couple started the business together and continue to operate as a team, Mario Vallejo said.
"She's got a friendly smile, so she's kind of the friendly face that our customers see," Vallejo said.
"We're together 24/7," he added. "It never gets old. It's great to have your work partner slash partner in life (with you) so you don't get stressed out."
The Vallejo couple brings that family spirit to all of their customers. Everyone who works in the shop treats a customer's car like its their own or a member of their family's, Vallejo said.
It doesn't matter if the job is a simple oil change or a task that will take days to finish; Vallejo Motors' employees take the same approach no matter what.
Vallejo Motors, 303 E. Juan Linn St., is a full service auto repair shop and can work with vehicles of any make and model. The shop also does fleet service maintenance and some performance work, Vallejo said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Vallejo Motors has closed its lobby for the safety of staff and customers, meaning that the business has tried to go the extra mile to give customers a personal touch. One step that helped set Vallejo Motors apart was a new mural painted by a local artist on the exterior of the shop in August 2020.
"It’s more about just providing a true personal service," Vallejo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.