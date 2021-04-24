Debbie Gohlke gave up her career as a dental hygienist to open Slick's Oil Change with her sons three and a half years ago.
After years of working away from home, the Gohlkes decided they wanted to set up shop in Victoria and spend more time together with their families.
"Everybody worked away from home in some form or fashion," Gohlke said. "They were ready to have an opportunity to come back to their families on a daily basis."
It didn't take long for the family to earn a strong reputation with customers. This year, Slick's was voted best auto service in Victoria. This is the company's first time winning the category. It was the runner-up last year.
Gohlke's three sons, Shaye, Jayme and Matthew, are all part-owners along with her. All three of them provide oil changes and inspections. They also do light mechanical work at the shop, 303 Glascow St. just off North Navarro Street and right by Academy Sports.
An appointment is required for mechanical work.
While the shop's mechanics do their best to work efficiently, Gohlke said they also pride themselves on being careful.
"We try to get cars in and out as quickly as possible and still pay attention to detail," she said.
The family also prides itself on being honest with customers, Gohlke said.
"We’re a family-owned business," she said. "I’m the mom of all those boys that work in the shop."
