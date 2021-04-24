Ken Willis sold his first automobile in July 2014 and never looked back.
Since then, he has sold countless vehicles in Victoria and formed strong relationships with his customers.
A salesman at the Victory GMC Buick dealership, Willis was voted best of the best car salesman in the Crossroads by Advocate readers. This is his first year to be nominated in the category.
"Just to be nominated was awesome," he said. "It is kind of overwhelming to be recognized as one of the best or the best, and to win it … I'm humbled and I don't know what to say. Normally I'm not at a loss for words, but with this I am."
Willis said Victory General Manager Troy York, Jeff Smith and Francis Yogi have been instrumental to his success at the dealership.
As for his secret to keeping customers happy, extensive product knowledge and honesty are key, he said.
"If you tell somebody you're going to do something, you do it. It is real simple," he said. "You treat people how you want to be treated. Nobody wants to be lied to and nobody wants to be misled, you know?"
Willis said he makes sure the vehicles he sells to clients align with what they want to get out of a vehicle, and the customer service doesn't end when he hands them the keys.
"After the sale, I ask my customers to call me and I will set up their oil changes or I will take care of their service appointments," he said. "I am involved and I like to be involved, and give that personal attention to my customers. I yearn for it to be an ongoing relationship because that's what it is all about."
