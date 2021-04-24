Best Cardiologist: Dr. Ajay Gaalla

For another year, Victoria cardiologist Dr. Ajay Gaalla has been voted Victoria's best by readers and patients.
Gaalla has been practicing medicine for 23 years, with 21 of those in Victoria. In Victoria, he is part of Victoria Heart and Vascular Center, 2104 Patterson Drive, with Dr. Harish Chandna and Dr. Dakshesh-Kumar Parikh.
Gaalla's patients are usually people having problems with their hearts, like chest pain or shortness of breath, who are hoping to get more information and learn if they have any type of heart problems.
"We just try to be attentive and listen to the patients and what their needs are and respond in the appropriate way," Gaalla said.
At Victoria Heart and Vascular Center's office, Gaalla and his colleagues can perform stress tests and ultrasounds to see if the patient has any issues with their heart. If the patient has additional problems, Gaalla might perform a certain procedure in a hospital setting, like inserting a heart catheter, a stent, or a pace maker.
The people who need to be most cautious about their heart health are those who have one or multiple risk factors for heart disease. Risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, smoking, age, and a family history of heart disease, among others, Gaalla said.
"It's a small community and I think word of mouth is why we do well," he said. "We treat people well and I think that's the word that gets around."
