Year after year after year, Ventura's Tamales has taken home top Best of the Best awards.
Now owned by sisters Martha Vasquez and Susan Martinez, the beloved Victoria restaurant boasts humble beginnings.
In 1985, Vasquez's and Martinez's mother opened the restaurant in a small to-go facility on Water Street that even lacked tables.
Although much has changed over the decades, the restaurant's dedication to quality has remained the same.
"We use quality ingredients and have used the same spices for over 35 years," said Vasquez. "We take pride in what we put out and have a standard for great service and food quality."
Those high-quality ingredients are used to make the family's popular quesadilla rolls, fajitas and homemade taco shells. But true to its name, the tamales are a special treat.
Every winter, the restaurant cranks out thousands of exquisitely made tamales for a seemingly never-ending line of customers.
There's a good reason, too. The tamales are simply to die for.
On top of that, the restaurant has cultivated a family-friendly atmosphere where people of all ages and backgrounds can come to enjoy a delicious, filling meal.
"It has a hometown feel," Vasquez said. "It is a place that you can bring your entire family and feel welcomed."
In addition to the restaurant's excellent food and comfy atmosphere, Vasquez said the restaurant also owes its success to its loyal customers.
"We would like to say thank you. Thank you for standing by us through another unpredictable year," Vasquez said. "You have kept our dining room full and our drive-through busy. We couldn’t have done this without ya’ll."
