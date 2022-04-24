Once you get a bite of Double J Eatery's chicken fried steak, there's no going back.
You'll be hooked for life.
It's quite common to find repeat customers coming from a couple counties over just for another bite, said brother and sister co-owners John Piera and Lauren Tagliabue.
"(They say), it's the best one I've ever had," Tagliabue said. "People drive from Hallettsville, Cuero, all around, just to eat chicken fried steaks."
"All over the Crossroads, they come over to eat," said Piera. "It's tender, juicy, and you have a crunchy crust."
Others make pit stops on trips from Houston, Austin and beyond.
Coated in a proprietary crust, the chicken fried steaks are coated in a creamy white-pepper gravy made in house. Altogether, the combination of complementary flavors and textures is irresistible.
But Double J Eatery has even more to offer.
The restaurant's fried shrimp has a comparable following. Each and every shrimp is butterflied by hand and breaded in the same proprietary crust. That item is so popular they go through about 130 pounds of shrimp each week.
"It's a lot of labor and a lot of love," said Tagliabue.
Since opening, the restaurant has won repeated Best of the Best awards for their chicken fried steak and others.
Seeing that support from the community is great, Tagliabue and Piera said. After all, it's a community they love and support.
Over the years, they have supported local school and student organizations among other groups.
During the pandemic, the restaurant offered free meals to every local public school teacher as well as teachers from several local private schools.
For Tagliabue and Piera, who love Victoria's close-knit sense of community, that act of giving was an easy one.
