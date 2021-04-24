Lauren Tagliabue and her brother John Pierce Jr. grew up cooking Southern food in Louisiana, from jambalayas to barbecue. When her father John was transferred to a new oil field job in Texas and subsequently laid off, the family decided to start cooking for the people of Victoria. In 2000, they opened Double J Eatery.
"We always got together and cooked comfort food," Tagliabue said. "I think Double J's menu reflects that."
The result has been a long-running reputation for excellence, including multiple selections as the Best of the Best lunch spot in the Crossroads and a winning streak in the best chicken fried steak category that is now eight years long after Advocate readers voiced their support yet again this year.
The restaurant had to make some changes during the pandemic, Tagliabue said, and Double J Eatery now offers curbside service. But when it comes to the chicken fried steak, consistency is the name of the game.
The steaks, which are typically between 7 and 8 ounces, are hand-cut, tenderized and hand breaded every day.
"We haven't changed our recipe in 21 years," Tagliabue said.
On Wednesdays, customers can order the chicken fried steak El Rancho style: a slightly smaller portion topped with chili con queso, fresh chips and pico de gallo and served with a side of fideo and refried beans.
Other popular items include chicken fried chicken, chicken strips and fried shrimp, which is served Tuesdays and Fridays, including a 12 for $12 offer that comes with French fries and hush puppies.
"We obviously appreciate our customers and we wouldn't be here without 'em," Tagliabue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.