The attorneys at Marek, Griffin & Knaupp handle many different kinds of litigation. But every Tuesday, they meet for lunch and discuss each other's cases.
The opportunity to share expertise and discuss the challenging aspects of litigation with lawyers who have different specialties gives each lawyer a leg up, attorney John Griffin said.
"It’s extremely valuable because sometimes (when) you get perspective from lawyers who don’t practice in that area, it’s a perspective we haven’t thought of," Griffin said. "Sometimes one person will have an idea or a recommendation that turns out to be the game changer."
This year, Marek, Griffin & Knaupp was voted best civil attorneys for the second consecutive year by Advocate readers.
The firm's attorneys include Griffin, who handles employment, construction and insurance cases; his wife, Lynn Knaupp, a certified family law specialist; his brother, David Griffin, a personal injury lawyer; Robert Marek, a board-certified real-estate specialist; and Robert McKnight Jr., a commercial litigator.
The firm has been in business for more than 30 years, Griffin said. In that time, the attorneys have become close friends with many of their clients.
"People begin to respect your abilities and get to know you and become comfortable with you," he said. "It’s been a good recipe for success."
Griffin said he considers being voted Best of the Best a "distinct honor."
"It’s an amazing blessing to grow up in this area and to be able to help as many people as we’ve been able to help," he said. "It’s been a real privilege."
