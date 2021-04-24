Best Convenience Store: The Texan

Located at the intersection of Main Street and the loop in Victoria County, the Texan convenience store isn't your average pit stop.
In addition to 28 gas pumps and five truck lanes for large diesel vehicles, there are an array of made-to-order food options inside.
"We like to call ourselves a restaurant that offers fuel," Melissa Schulz, director of human resources for The Texan Convenience Stores, said on behalf of all leadership staff. "We have a full service kitchen with daily meal specials, a wide variety of entrees with sides, and the best burger in South Texas!"
The Texan also offers apparel, novelty items, wine, fishing gear and vehicle necessities, she said.
The Texan opened in October 2018. For the second year in a row, Advocate readers have named it the best of the best convenience store in the Crossroads.
What sets the store apart, Schulz said, is its outstanding employees and active role in the community.
"We see ourselves as part of the community and a place that people can incorporate into their daily routine," Schulz said. "Whether for fuel, food, snacks, or gifts, we want the Texan to be at the top of the list where our customers know they will be well taken care of and cared about."
Staff are constantly focused on the customer experience, Schulz said. Employees takes pride in clean bathrooms and the well-lit parking lot that is spacious and easy to navigate so families feel safe to stop, she said.
"We believe in doing the right things consistently," Schulz said. "We feel like we should exceed our customers’ expectations all year round. We have outstanding employees.
"We can’t thank them enough."
