Emma Hilliard, 14, an eighth-grader at Cade Middle School, found a home away from home when she started dancing at the Ledwig Dance Academy four years ago.
Stephanie Ledwig, owner of the academy, won best youth sports coach and best woman-owned business. Advocate Readers also voted Ledwig Dance Academy the best dance school.
“It’s a safe place to express myself, and I can come to them with any problem I have, and they do not judge me,” Hilliard said. “They always have my back, and it truly feels like family. There are no words to tell you how much this studio means to me.”
Emma appreciates Ledwig's leadership, reliability, kindness and loyalty. A sense of purpose and growth are benefits of Hilliard’s affiliation with Ledwig and the academy. Emma has been pushed out of her comfort zone by participating in competitive dance.
“They are always encouraging me to do my best and try new things,” Emma said. “I started company (competitive dance), and I was so scared. I had never done anything like that — going to competition and being judged. They push me to be the best I can be.”
The academy, which has about 200 students, has been in business for eight years. Classes are offered for ages 2 and older. Ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, hip-hop, lyrical contemporary dance, competitive dance and acrobatics are among the offerings. Strength and conditioning classes also are available.
Ledwig said people likely voted for her and her academy because she has a passion for children, teaching and dance. She said she gives 110% to the job because she loves it.
“I feel like our studio is a good environment with a loving, qualified staff,” Ledwig said. “We’re very welcoming and always try to learn more. We’re never done improving and trying to do more for our kids. We want to keep learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.