Excellent customer service has allowed Dick's Food Store to keep running since 1938.
"Being a small business, we can look at every department and look at everything that we are doing right and everything we are doing wrong," said Ronnie Hyak, owner. "We provide the best type of services."
Dick's Food Store has won the Best of the Best award in the deli or meat category for their second time. The grocery also won the Small Business Partner award last year with the Texas Chamber of Commerce.
Every day, Dick's employees get up and get going bright and early.
On a typical a morning, Dick's employees start the day by making sure the store is nice and clean. They even clean the cash registers.
Employees also go through every aisle and check to make sure their products are in good shape.
Dick's employees check their store from front to back.
"We train our employees until they can do the job themselves. We try to train them the right way," Hyak said. "The grocery store managers also walk around the store to check on their employees."
The store also cares deeply about catering to their customers.
During the freeze, many people called Dick's to ask for specific products.
"We keep in contact with our partners, so we can inform the customer of what will be available, especially during the freeze," Hyak said
The store never shies away from carrying or making the best products, said Hyak. Their in-house-made chicken salad is wildly popular.
"We would like to thank our customers of Victoria for voting for us and acknowledging that we are one of the best," Hyak said. "We will try to keep it up."
