Dr. Robert Zboril's mantra is to move with a purpose and do the next right thing.
At Zboril Dental Center on John Stockbauer Drive, he strives to do just that for every patient that walks through the doors.
"We offer personalized dental care," Zboril said. "I like to sit down with folks and find out where they are, where they want to be with their dental health and what their goals are. Then we make them a personalized plan to take them from where they are to where they want to be."
Zboril opened his practice in Victoria three years ago. For the second year in a row, he was named the best dentist in the Crossroads by Advocate readers. He came second runner-up in orthodontics.
The continued recognition, Zboril said, is a direct result of his team.
"I've been blessed with a very good team," he said. "We work really hard to create a good experience for patients. We take our time to talk to them, find out what their needs are and then create personalized healthcare for them.
"Healthcare is not necessarily as personalized as it used to be, so I think that is something people really value."
Another big priority among staff is listening to ensure patients' needs are met, he said.
"Dentistry itself is a service to people and you have to listen to them to be able to give them what they're wanting," he said. "That is a big focus for us, just taking the time."
Seeing patients' transformations is the most rewarding part, he said.
"Maybe they're embarrassed of their smile or in pain," Zboril said. "And whether it is taking pain away from a toothache or doing a set of veneers for somebody, they're able to rediscover themselves."
