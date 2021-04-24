For Diane Kliem and her team at Kliem & Associates, every case, consultation and mediation can be a teaching moment.
Every year since opening in 2011, her law firm has been a one-stop-shop for anyone plotting an estate, family matters or general business law issues. She attributes her success to her commitment to customer service.
"Clients want to go somewhere they know they will be taken care of. It is part of our customer service philosophy," she said. "We tackle some sensitive subjects like divorce and intimate family issues, so it says a lot that our clients trust us."
She and her attorneys also credit the success to an educational approach they take with each case.
"Legal matters can be complicated and confusing, and there is a lot of misconceptions about the law out there," she said. "We try to explain in simple language how it all works when we can, either while we are with the client or on our Facebook page."
Kliem and Associates won Best of the Best categories for best estate planning attorney, best business law attorney and second runner up in women-owned business, which she said is a great honor.
"I am very honored and humbled," she said. "We are very grateful for our clients and this community."
Kliem has been voted the top lawyer in the area multiple times in past years and her firm was voted the best place to work in 2017. She was also recognized by the American Business Women’s Association as the 2020 American Business Woman.
