A long way has come since Dierlam Feed opened to the public with the help of his family, Dierlam Feed owner Wayne Dierlam, 80, said.
Dierlam Feed, 914 NE Water St. has served the public for over 50 years at the same location, Dierlam said. Livestock feed, livestock equipment, fertilizers and seeds, livestock equipment and fencing supplies are among some of the items the store specializes in.
The business was named Best Farm Equipment dealer by Advocate readers in 2019. It again took home the title for 2022.
“We’ve been in business a whole lot longer, it goes way back to my great-grandfather when we used to bale hay in the country,” Dierlam said. “When I got out of the service my brother, Larry, Mark and myself ran the hay baling business and then after that we started the liquid feed business.”
Dierlam said the work goes way back to his childhood helping his great-grandfather Thomas Dierlam bale hay.
“I remember as a little kid when you baled hay, you had to bring the hay to the hay baler,” Dierlam said. “Well, we had horses that pulled the hay baler because I wasn’t a part of that.”
Over 50 years later, the store proudly serves the city of Victoria and will continue doing so, Dierlam said. He is looking forward to seeing how the business grows and plans for the business to stay as a family business.
“We have a wonderful staff, we’re proud of the staff at our store,” Dierlam said. “We’re proud of the history of our business and we thank God everyday that we’re able to supply people in this area with supplies that they need to run their ranching and farming operations.”
