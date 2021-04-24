After working with Edward Jones as a financial advisor for a decade, community members of Daylan Gwosdz's hometown of Victoria voted him Best of the Best financial advisor.
Gwosdz said his branch of Edward Jones focuses on "human-centered wealth management," honing in on complex strategies for people's financial planning.
A graduate of Nazareth Academy, Memorial High School and Texas A&M University, Gwosdz spent about a year and a half in Port Lavaca and then moved to Victoria to run the Edward Jones branch at 7914 Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway. He has been a licensed financial advisor for nine years.
Over the years of working in the Crossroads, Gwosdz said his business success has been based on client referrals because of his tailored approach to helping them reach their financial goals and excellent service.
"My drive comes from two things: helping people out and building good relationships with people," he said.
Gwosdz was born and raised in Victoria, and said he has roots here. Because of that, he said he can not just help his family of five, but also his friends and neighbors with wealth management.
In previous years, Gwosdz has been a runner up for Best of the Best but had not received the financial advisor category until 2021.
Edward Jones, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., provides financial services at branches in the U.S. and Canada. It has more than 19,000 financial advisors, more than 7 million clients and cares for $1.5 trillion in assets under management.
Contact Gwosdz' Edward Jones branch at 361-579-9251 or www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/daylan-gwosdz.
