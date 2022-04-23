All About the Dress is in the business of making its customers shine.
"Our biggest goal is to make sure our clients are beautiful," said Christina Tisdale, owner. "It’s their big day. We want them to shine."
Whether it be a wedding, prom, party or another important event, looking your best on the big day is a priority at the boutique. But at All About the Dress, it's also about making that experience as stress-free as possible.
"It's fun. It's upbeat. Everything is always happy," Tisdale said.
Ensuring that stress-free atmosphere is a team effort, she said.
"If I didn't love it, I wouldn't be here," Tisdale said. "I've got to thank my staff and employees ... They are my rock. They deserve a huge thank you."
Staff at the boutique dedicate a tremendous amount of attention on the client's experience. They project positivity. They follow up after purchases, and they're always sure never to pile any stress, no matter how small, on a client's plate.
Nearing its 10th year, the business has weathered all kinds of challenges from the pandemic to Hurricane Harvey, and through it all, the business has continued its work.
"We are still here, and we are still thriving," she said.
Tisdale said she simply loves what she does. These days, she loves seeing long-time customers return with their daughters and girls who once came in for prom dresses return for wedding gowns.
Those are joys that go beyond business, said Tisdale, adding she feels blessed to continue her work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.