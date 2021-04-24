Bliss Formals is a specialty formal wear boutique offering top designer collections in bridal, prom, pageant, bridesmaids and flower girl dresses, social occasion dresses, and boutique apparel and accessories.
Advocate readers voted Bliss Formals the best formal/bridal wear boutique in the Crossroads.
It is owned by Lucy Woods.
The store, which has been in business for almost 10 years, also carries top formal wear lines for homecoming, pageants and cocktail parties, according to its website.
For the men, the boutique offers a variety of top tuxedo and suit rental styles. Suits, tuxedos and accessories will soon be available to purchase on their website.
Bliss is a family-owned business that provides knowledgeable stylists, current fashions, and a shopping experience that will leave a lasting impression, according to its website. "We strive to be your 'go-to' formalwear store no matter the event and appreciate all our clients and local support.
The boutique's No. 1 priority is making its costumers happy and finding what they feel the most confident in to wear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.