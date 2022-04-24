Best Furniture: Chesnick Furniture

For Bobby Leon, being a part of the furniture store business has been ingrained in his family since 1920 when his grandfather Ed Chesnick immigrated to the United States from Russia.
In 1944, Chesnick purchased the then Holland & Adur and officially changed the name to Chesnick Furniture Co.
Today, Leon is the third-generation in the furniture company’s legacy.
On Jan. 14, 2021, the store celebrated its 100th year in business in Victoria. This year, the furniture store is adding another award as Chesnick Furniture was named best furniture store by Advocate readers.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Leon, who is owner and president of the company. “I’d like to think that we give our customers the best white glove service that we can do.”
Leon described Chesnick Furniture as a residential home furnishing store carrying items from medium to high-end price points, offering items such as upholstery merchandise, section and reclining sofas, sleepers and gliders. Beside the plethora of furniture the store offers, Leon attributes the continuous success of the business to the customers and the dedicated employees on staff.
“My vision is just to continue on for as long as we can,” Leon said. “My next goal will be 125 years.”
