Yvonne Ramirez is poised to make her shop Blue: Vendors Villa a one-stop-shop to find that perfect gift for a loved one, learn something and be a home away from home.
"We want to stay as down to earth as possible and we want customers to feel like they can breathe here," she said of the shop she opened in late 2019 at 547 E. Pearl St. in Goliad.
Ramirez's shop, which she refers to as Blue, won in the Advocate's Best of the Best category for best gifts, which she said is a great honor because the business has not been opened too long.
"It is very humbling since we have not been open long and we have had COVID-19 to deal with," she said. "I actually cried after I received the call. Happy ecstatic tears, that is."
Blue's shelves carry trinkets, jewelry, purses, clothes, furniture and everything people need for their loved ones. The shop receives shipments of new products every week, all from small-scale owners, she said.
"Each of our vendors has their own twist and style, and can be harder to find in other stores," she said. "We want our mom-and-pop businesses to thrive and live their dream."
They also sell pastries and desserts alongside their products.
In addition to sales, Ramirez said she hopes to do more Facebook lives showcasing do-it-yourself paint workshops in the coming months, which have become a staple on their Facebook page.
While the products are certainly part of the experience that brings customers back, Ramirez attributes Blue's success to a pleasant and "happy vibe" in the store.
"The best compliment I hear is 'this is a happy place.' I absolutely love that," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.