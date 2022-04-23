Best hamburger: Jim's Big Burger

Jim's Big Burger has a special ingredient that can't be matched.
"We are cooking with love. Our slogan is 'Taste the love,'" said Amy Wuest, one of the restaurant's owners. "That’s the No.1 thing that customers love."
For Wuest, working in the burger business is an exercise of love. There's just something divine about a perfectly made burger, she said. Something magical happens with the perfect combination of a soft bun, crisp vegetables and succulent meat.
"It's a party in your mouth," she said. "We are in the business because we love burgers."
Always aiming to please, the restaurant caters to all kinds of customer requests with a variety of toppings like ham, onion rings as well as grilled jalapenos, mushrooms and onions.
"Whatever we have, we'll do it," Wuest said.
Although the burgers come with any number of customizable toppings, they all share one thing. Each and every burger is made to perfection with a careful eye for quality and detail. And after about 42 years, Jim's has got a solid lock on what it takes to create the ideal burger.
"We make them one at a time. They don't hit the grill until they are ordered," Wuest said. "People tell us exactly what they want, and that’s exactly what we do."
In fact, Wuest said she's so dedicated to the quality of her burgers that she often takes a moment to examine their quality.
That quality has led to loyal customers coming from near and as far as New Hampshire. Wuest thanked those customers for their continued business and support.
"We want to say thank you," she said.
