At Armer Air setting and meeting high standards is just a part of regular business.
"We set the bar high for ourselves. We continue to set the bar even higher, so to achieve so you can't go backwards," said Darren Miller.
Along with his fellow co-owner and son-in-law Ryan Pahmiyer, Miller has owned Armer Air since 2016.
For the 2021 Best of the Best awards, Armer Air was chosen best heating and air-conditioning by Victoria Advocate readers.
This is the second year Armer Air has won the heating and air-conditioning category, a win that Miller and Pahmiyer attribute in part to their trained staff who are committed to excellence.
“We have great technicians and great guys in the field,” said Pahmiyer.
Those technicians provide 24/7 service to Victoria County and surrounding counties.
Armer Air is licensed to install, service and repair commercial and residential HVAC systems.
The business is also an authorized dealer of RUUD and Rheem units.
But the company’s No. 1 priority is making sure their customers are always satisfied with their services.
“We like to treat the customer like they are the only customer in town while we are there,” Miller said. “We want them to feel like at the end of the service — they made the best choice. We do follow-up calls to make sure the customers are very pleased the next day.”
They also give their customers a walk-through of their services and explain how the work will be completed.
“We are extremely proud of what we do,” said Miller
(0) comments
