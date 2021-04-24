Cuero's Christmas in the Park brings holiday joy to many every year.
Come holiday season, families and friends from inside and outside the Crossroads come to Cuero to experience the family-friendly event.
From the Monday before Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, the Cuero park is filled with lights that shine bright in the night. Christmas in Cuero is held in the Cuero Municipal Park. It was started in 1999 and has been around for 21 years.
Visitors of all ages each year are dazzled by the thousands of white and multicolored lights arranged in delightful arrangements of all kinds.
It's no wonder that Victoria Advocate's readers have again voted Christmas in the Park as their first choice in both the best festival and best holiday categories.
Christmas in the Park has won first place many other times in past years.
"To be able to have family unity togetherness and being able to join beautiful scenes as a family brings lots of memories,” said Pat Villa, president for Christmas in the Park. “It brings the childhood out of you even though you are an adult."
Cuero Economic Development Corp's. special events subcommittee organizes the event and arranges the displays into all kinds of arrangements, including a Santa Claus, various animals and even a giant, glowing Christmas tree.
"It's really neat to have many people come through,” said Villa. "With COVID-19 and everything, we didn't think we were going to have a good turnout."
Through sponsors, Cuero Economic Development Corp has been able to refurbish lights and old equipment and order new supplies.
All money from donations goes toward the Christmas in the Park event. With the help of volunteers, Christmas in the Park has been able to be part of a community tradition for the past 21 years.
