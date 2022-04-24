RCR Homes owner Roland Rodriguez loves handing over the keys to a beautiful, brand-new home.
That's because there's nothing quite like watching a family start the next chapter of their lives together in a home that's perfect for them.
"You see these families enjoying the same home you helped create. It’s pretty freaking cool," he said. "It’s such a fulfilling accomplishment."
Rodriguez started building homes in 2008, and he founded his business in 2014. He's now built so many homes, he literally cannot remember the exact count.
In that time, he has learned not only the ins and outs of building homes but also how to work with his customers during what is an admittedly complex and often stressful process.
After all, a new home is a serious investment.
"That can be a little intimidating and scary," he said. "I try to be very transparent about the whole process."
That's become even more important since the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on the building supply market. Prices have increased, and any reasonable time estimates for supply availability have utterly evaporated.
"The challenges we face are unprecedented," Rodriguez said.
But that's where the company and its team's business principles come into play.
Now more than ever, it's absolutely essential to consistently inform customers of what's happening with their soon-to-be home. Transparency and clear communication are key, he said.
And those principles have once again won Rodriguez a Best of the Best award from Victoria Advocate readers. The company won best home builder/roofer.
"If you build with RCR, it feels like you are building with family," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.