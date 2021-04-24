Recognition for Diana Escalante State Farm Insurance continues to come early in the all-around insurance group's history.
Opening in October 2019, insurance agent Diana Escalante and her team offer automotive, home and life insurance to clients across the Crossroads. For 2021's Best of the Best she was named best insurance agent and best insurance agency, adding to Escalante's previous recognition in the same category last year.
Escalante said she and her team jumped into the business quickly by getting involved in the community and networking. She was also recognized by the Women Growing Together Express Network as a 2021 protégé, of which she is a board member, she said.
Some of that involvement includes working with Faith Family Church, school supply drives, Toys for Tots and assisting area nonprofits.
Escalante also works as a real estate agent, which she said goes hand-in-hand with working in insurance.
"We really like to be well rounded to hit all their insurance needs, and that's the thing that I think I like as far as my agency to stand apart is really just to give our customers good customer service," Escalante said. "I definitely have an A plus team here. This is our first time winning the best insurance agency and I really do owe that to my team."
Diana Escalante State Farm Insurance is located at 101 Mockingbird Circle and can be contacted at diana@vtxinsurance.com and 361-579-0543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.