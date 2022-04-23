For Allen Green, 72, and his brother Gary Green, 69, running a jewelry store is continuing on a long family business. Their store, Green Brothers Jewelers has been named best jewelers by Advocate readers.
“We worked very hard to take care of our customers and offer great services for the people in Victoria and the surrounding areas,” Green said. “We’re very happy that the public and our customers feel like we’re doing a good job.”
The business was founded in 1946 by their father Felton Green and his brother Shelby Green. In 1976, Green took over the family business with his brother Gary to continue the tradition.
“We took it over 30 years later and we’re still going strong by trying to stay cutting edge and in front of the curve,” Green said.
A plethora of products are offered at their jewelry stores, with one based in Bay City and another location in Victoria. Some top products include diamond jewelry, diamond wedding rings, and loose diamonds. The stores also specialize in custom design and repairs, Green said.
Learning the family trade took work and dedication, Green said. The brothers graduated from Texas A&M University with Green earning a degree in zoology and his master’s degree in biology. Gary earned a degree in industrial distribution.
“When we entered the jewelry business we had to start over in our education. I went to the Gemological Institute of America and became a graduate geologist,” Green said. “So I took that side of the business while my brother undertook learning jewelry repair, jewelry making and diamond and stone setting. So he undertook the service end of our business.”
The original jewelry store is at 2121 Avenue G in Bay City. The Victoria store is at 6802 N. Navarro St. The Victoria store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays to Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays.
