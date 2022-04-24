Located at 1709 E. Houston Highway, Palm Harbor Homes won the best manufactured homes business for the fourth year in a row.
“I think we’re right where we’re supposed to be,” JR Shelby, general manager said through a chuckle. “Our customers are seeing it, the community is seeing it and I definitely agree with it. I’m thankful that our customers feel the same way.”
The company has been selling manufactured and modular homes to the community since 1988.
A key to the company’s continued success starts with customer service, first and foremost, Shelby said. Following that comes quality construction that goes into the homes, he added.
“The special thing about Palm Harbor is the many different price points, floor plans and building options that we have,” Shelby said. “We literally have a floor plan in every possible price point for any customers out there.”
Entry level homes start in the $50,000 range, and the company even competes with side builders with the typical house that can go up to $450,000, Shelby said.
“I’m just thankful that we won for the fourth year in a row,” Shelby said. “And I’m looking forward to adding number five to our resume."
