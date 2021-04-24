For a third consecutive year, Palm Harbor Homes took home the category of best manufactured homes business in Victoria.
Customer satisfaction and how well the homes are built are why general manager J.R. Shelby thinks Palm Harbor in Victoria continues to be voted for the best on their category.
Open in Victoria since 1985 and headquartered in Addison, Palm Harbor sells manufactured homes across the Crossroads and has a 92% market share of triple-wide houses in Victoria.
As of recent, a 12-year warranty and 50 pre-orders of the most popular models will be available to customers, Shelby said.
The business also works off of referrals and customer surveys which Shelby said are important to keep up customer satisfaction.
"Here in Victoria, our construction ... our energy efficiency, durability, capital and our warranties speak for themselves," he said.
During the February winter storm, Sullivan said Palm Harbor in Victoria did not receive any calls about busted pipes.
A manufactured home is a structure that is transportable in one or more sections, at least 400 square feet, built and remains on a permanent chassis, designed to be used as a dwelling with a permanent foundation and must be designed for occupancy as a principal residence by a single family, according to Department of Housing and Urban Development code.
Palm Harbor in Victoria is at 1709 E. Houston Highway and can be contacted at 361-576-2171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.