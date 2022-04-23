The perfect margarita starts with the perfect mix.
And Las Palmas has that mix.
Once again, Victoria Advocate readers have recognized the Frankarita at Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill as the most perfect margarita in town.
"It's a favorite for sure," said Frank Martinez, general manager and creator of the Frankarita, trademark.
Martinez said he’s grateful for that appreciation. But he’s not surprised. After winning the award once again, Martinez’s Frankarita continues to wow customers.
Las Palmas has been in business for about 16 years, and Martinez has worked there for about six.
Unlike lesser margaritas, which are often far too tart for their own good, the Frankarita is deliciously smooth and complex.
Martinez chalks that success to a carefully curated mix that combines a bouquet of balanced flavors.
The in-house mix that gives the Frankarita its perfect smoothness and flavor is a closely guarded secret for good reason.
"It's always smooth," said Martinez. "I'm the only one who makes it. That's how much pride we have in it."
It also lends itself to a number of customizable flavors from sangria to peach to strawberry to mango. And it easily adapts to a variety of tequilas available at the restaurant. The drink also is equally delicious on the rocks or frozen.
"If we can get the flavor, we will do it," Martinez said.
The restaurant also offers a full Tex-Mex menu along with its drinks, making it an ideal destination for any meal or gathering.
