For another year running, customers have voted Ventura's Tamales the best spot in town for Mexican food.
The restaurant, 3907 N. Navarro St., credits its long history of serving Victoria for its success and loyal customers.
"We've been in business since 1985 as a family owned and operated establishment," said Robert Royer, Ventura's marketing and human resources director. "We're on the second generation of ownership right now."
The restaurant was originally started by the matriarch fondly known as Mama Ventura in a small space on Water Street.
"It was a small, to-go facility that didn't even have tables," Royer said.
Today, the restaurant is run and operated by sisters Martha Vasquez and Susan Martinez. From the beginning, Royer said, the restaurant has focused on using fresh and high-quality ingredients to make their famous tamales, quesadilla rolls, fajitas and more.
Another customer favorite are Ventura's homemade chips, which are made from fresh taco shells broken in half, Royer said.
A major focus for Ventura's Tamales is giving back to the Victoria community through supporting local groups and initiatives, Royer said.
Above all, Ventura's focuses on treating everyone like family, from giving back to the community to how they treat their customers.
"Our staff has built some very strong relationships with our guests over the years where they're almost an extension of family for our staff members," Royer said. "It comes back to the family aspect: We treat all of our customers like family."
