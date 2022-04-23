Victoria’s Prosperity Bank has just a single loan officer and was still voted the Best of the Best in the mortgage category.
Loan officer Gina Zavesky said the services the bank offers and the their ability to prioritize customers during the pandemic led to the community choosing them for the title of Best of the Best.
The last couple of years have been difficult for mortgage companies because rates were low and there was an influx and backlog refinances, Zavesky said.
“Even though we had delays, I think that the bank did a very good job of keeping things moving forward and prioritizing customers to try to meet contract dates and communicate and work with our customers as much as possible,” she said.
One of the popular programs the bank offers is called the Home Ownership Possibility Program, Zavesky said. The program is 100% financing and, in most cases, will beat a Federal Housing Administration loan for both monthly payments and down payment requirements.
“It makes it a whole lot easier for a lot of borrowers to be able to get into a house with a minimal investment on it,” Zavesky said.
Zavesky noted that the rates for their portfolio programs are also good, and in many cases are below the market rate.
The loans that Zavesky deals with are fairly varied, she said.
“(My loans) are pretty well evenly balanced,” she said.
