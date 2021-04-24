Five of the six members of the Texas Continentals sing.
“One of our strengths is that we have five singers,” said Mark Zepeda, vocalist, pianist and guitarist who originally formed the band with Greg Cummings, the bass player. “It gives us the versatility to do a lot of different music. We put a lot of effort into the vocals and share the lead singing on the songs.”
The band won this year's best musician and band award as voted on by Advocate readers.
The six-member band played its first gig together in October 2016. The other members include Sarah Patek, a vocalist who is Zepeda’s daughter; Orlando Zepeda, a vocalist, keyboard player and guitarist who is Zepeda's brother; Rodney Silva, lead guitarist and vocalist; and James Zamora, the drummer. Their sound technician, Michael “Mikey” Liserio, is "one of the best in the area."
The band plays a lot of Texas country for the young crowds and classic country for the older crowds. The band also plays some 70s and early 80s music by the likes of Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, among others.
“I think we’ve developed a pretty good fan base,” Zepeda said. “We get a lot of compliments when people hear us for the first time.”
Concert-goers can expect “great music and vocals with wide appeal.” Those who like to dance and those who just like to listen will enjoy the band's performances.
The name of the band, Texas Continentals, pays tribute to Zepeda’s deceased father, Ernest Zepeda, formerly of the band Ernest and the Continentals. Ernest Zepeda often played with his band at the Continental Inn, hence the name.
