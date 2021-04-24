Kids are always a priority at the Early Childhood Intervention Program.
The program was named the Best of the Best nonprofit organization. This is a first in the category for the program, but it also has been recognized as a contender for the best place to work in previous years.
Linda Ledwig, deputy executive director of Early Childhood Intervention, said the reason she thinks the program was named Best of the Best is because of the quality of the staff.
“These ladies know the birth to 3 population, and they are experts in the field,” Ledwig said. “These guys are just exceptional.”
The program offers a number of child and family services including: occupation therapy, speech therapy, nutrition therapy, special skills training, counseling, family education and baby yoga to name a few.
The program is housed by the Region 3 Education Service Center. Early Childhood Intervention has been operating with Region 3 for the past 40 years, even in years the legislature didn’t make funding a priority, Ledwig said.
“I really think it's the quality of the services we provide,” she said. “The passion they have for what they do is just amazing.”
Passion is a driving force for most who work at the program.
The goal was to make the program the best it can be to the point where even the staff chose to use the services for their children and grandchild, which they do, Ledwig said.
The program has doubled in size in the last seven years, Ledwig said. It serves about 1,000 kids and families monthly in its 13-county coverage area. About seven years ago, it served about 300 a month.
“We love what we do,” she said. “We love our babies.”
