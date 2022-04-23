The bedrock of Dr. Leslie Frels Orthodontics is formed by a lot of local legacy, and Frels is continuing that legacy of excellence with her third straight Best of the Best win.
Frels is a native of the Crossroads, having grown up in Cuero. Her father practiced dentistry.
She began practicing orthodontics in Victoria eight years ago, and four years ago she purchased her practice from Dr. Robert Westbrook, who won Best of the Best numerous times.
"I bought Dr. Robert Westbrook’s practice and he would always win Best of the Best, and then we won it together. So I’ve carried on his legacy," Frels said after winning the award for the first time.
Frels said she and her team happy to receive to the continued recognition.
“We try our hardest to give everyone the best and most beautiful smile we can possibly give them,” she said.
Services Frels and her team provide include both traditional braces and Invisalign, she said.
